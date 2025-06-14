Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Results Set for June 16

The excitement is building in Telangana as the results for the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary examinations, which concluded on May 29, are set to be announced. This year, a remarkable 420,000 students participated in the examinations, a significant increase from previous years, driven by those who missed the initial Intermediate examinations as well as students seeking to improve their scores.

The evaluation process has been completed, and the Intermediate Board has confirmed that the results will be released on June 16. Krishna Aditya, Secretary of the Inter Board, stated that the results will be made available on Monday afternoon, 16 June. Students and parents alike are eagerly awaiting this announcement as they hope for positive outcomes from the assessments.