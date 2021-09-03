Telangana: IPS officer VC Sajjanar takes charge as TSRTC MD

Hyderabad: The senior IPS Officer and former Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar have taken charge as Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) MD on Friday at the RTC headquarters bus Bhavan in Hyderabad.



It is learned that Sajjanar had earlier served as the Cyberabad Police Commissioner and strived for the elimination of anti-social elements in the city for the last three years and took strict measures to curb crime. Sajjanar took several key decisions in the 'Disha' case, which created a sensation in the country in 2019. Sajjanar has previously worked in CID and Intelligence.



The Telangana government on last Wednesday issued orders transferring two IPS officers with VC Sajjanar posted as TSRTC MD, IPS officer Stephen Ravindra has been posted as Cyberabad police commissioner. Earlier, There was in charge MD for RTC with the transport department Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma was overseeing the activities of the corporation. Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao recently reviewed the corporation and had decided to have an IPS officer in the post of TSRTC MD.



VC Sajjanar cracked many sensational cases and well known for encounter of accused in Warangal acid attack and the Veterinary doctor (Disha) murders case. He also cracked cases like multi-level scams including the Chinese loan apps case.