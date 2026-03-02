Telangana is set to host yet another prestigious International sporting event

Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble CM of Telangana, Sri Revanth Reddy, the Department of Sports is hosting the International Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in collaberation with Fédération Internationale de Hockey(FIH) & Hockey India.

The tournament will be held from March 8th to 14 th 2026 at the newly laid World-class astro turfs at Gachibowli Hockey Stadium.

Teams participating in the prestigious event include India , Austria, England, Italy, Korea, Scotland Uruguay, and Wales.

The tournament plays a crucial role in determining qualification for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026.

This international tournament is being organized in Hyderabad for the first time. Sports Authority of Telangana is overseeing all the requirements for this event coordinating with other line departments to ensure seamless organization of the event.

The teams of India, Scotland, and Uruguay have already arrived in Hyderabad.

International-standard accommodation and world class facilities have been arranged for all participating teams.

In addition, special heritage tours and entertainment programs have been planned for players and international delegates visiting the city.

Officials stated that state government’s strong support for sports has enabled Telangana to successfully host several national and international tournaments, further promoting a vibrant sporting culture in their state.