Telangana Jagruthi to submit report to BC Commission

Hyderabad: The Telangana Jagruthi has announced that it would submit a detailed representation to the Dedicated BC Commission established by the state government.

The representation focuses on the caste survey and the need for enhanced reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. Telangana Jagruthi President and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, along with Telangana Jagruthi leaders, would soon present the report to the Commission Chairman, Busani Venkateswara Rao. Kavitha convened a meeting with Telangana Jagruthi leaders and key activists at her residence on Friday. Interestingly, for the first time after being released from jail, Kavitha has made a political statement, i.e. regarding the reservations for BCs.

It is noteworthy that Telangana Jagruthi previously organised round-table meetings across all districts to gather inputs on the caste census and the need to increase reservations for BCs in local bodies. These discussions involved leaders from BC associations, intellectuals, journalists, and other prominent figures, who shared their perspectives. Based on these consultations, Telangana Jagruthi compiled a comprehensive, district-wise report, incorporating the opinions of BC leaders, academicians, intellectuals, and other experts.

Speaking at the meeting, MLC Kavitha emphasised that weaker sections of society, particularly BCs, continue to face inadequate representation in education and employment sectors. She urged governments to bridge these gaps and bring the marginalised to the forefront. She further asserted that political representation for BCs must be strengthened.