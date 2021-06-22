Telangana: KCR gives sops to Vasalamarri village, says they are his family members

Telangana CM KCR clarified that people of Vasalamarri are his entire family members from today. The CM addressed a gathering organized there as part of his visit to Vasalamarri village. He said there was a need to develop the village beyond castes and politics and opined that all the villagers should pledge for the development of Vasalamarri. "If there is a problem, if everyone fights together, the problems will go away; village needs have to be met through the resources available here," KCR said. He said if all the villagers work for 2 hours, development will be possible without fail.

The chief minister said let's build a magnificent community hall for Vasalamarri, repair the road and assured of providing funds. He said that development is possible only if everyone is united.



He said he would go to three dalit colonies in the village and talk to them and resolve their problems. "Everyone should take advantage of government schemes and the people should come forward to explain the schemes to the people; in the days to come, a village fund will be set up and those who have problems could make use of the funds, " KCR said.



The chief minister said that there is need for setting up a village development committee first, village labour committee, sanitation and drinking water committee, green committee and agricultural committee should be set up, said CM KCR.

