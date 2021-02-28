Telangana: KTR appeals BCCI to make Hyderabad as venue for IPL matches

Telangana minister and TRS working president KTR has sought the BCCI to conduct the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Hyderabad. To this end, KTR tweeted about this in his Twitter handle on Sunday. Minister KTR made a request to BCCI stating that Hyderabad city is safe and number of corona cases in the city is also low hence asked to make Hyderabad the venue for the upcoming IPL season.

KTR explained that Coronavirus cases had come down because of the measures they had taken and that Hyderabad was safer compared to other metro cities. The minister assured that the Telangana government would extend full support to the IPL management. The BCCI is considering five cities for the upcoming IPL. However, as the city of Hyderabad was not under consideration, KTR made a request to the BCCI.

"Open appeal to @BCCI and @IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season. Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt," KTR tweeted.





Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 28, 2021

On the other hand, Khairatabad TRS MLA Danam Nagender has recently made key remarks on IPL matches. He was angry that the Hyderabad-based Sunrisers team did not include players from Hyderabad. He also warned that matches would not be allowed here. However, the demand made by KTR to hold IPL matches in Hyderabad has now become the hot topic among party leaders.