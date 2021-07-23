Telangana Kuruma Sangam felicitates CM KCR

Somajiguda: The State Kuruma Sangam members met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday and felicitated him for increasing the sheep unit price and announcing the second phase of sheep distribution at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore.

Addressing them, the CM said," the government's aim is that every community, caste in the State should develop. This is our policy. When we formed the government for the second time, we decided to distribute sheep. We have prepared schemes for artisans' welfare in such a way that they would last for a long time. Before the State formation, we sang songs on the futility of cultivation in villages and now every village is turned fertile with greenery".

Yegge Mallesham, MLC, said the government was thinking of constructing sheds for sheep-rearing, and 'self-respect' buildings for the Golla Kurumas and the Yadavs. Mobile veterinary clinics were put into service in the State, he added.

Sangam president and MLC Yegge Mallesham, general secretary Bandaru Narayana, leaders Arun Kumar, K Narsimha, Nagesh, Prakash were present.