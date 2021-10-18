Telangana: Land alloted for Hyderabad Public School in Warangal

The Telangana government on Monday allotted land for the construction of building for Hyderabad Public School in Warangal. Around 50 acres has been allocated to HPS society to construct the school in Elukurthi of Dharmasagar.

On the occasion, minister Errabelli Dayakar handed over the Government Order to HPS society vice-chairman Gusti J Noria in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Suresh Reddy. Meanwhile, minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed happiness over allocation of Hyderabad Public School to Warangal.

HPS Society vice-chariman Noria also thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hanamkonda collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu for helping out in the establishment of school in Warangal.

Hyderabad Public School in Warangal is being run in a rented building for the last five years.