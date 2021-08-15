Telangana: Land sharks set eyes on Pochamma Kunta

Chevella: With the land rates in the State skyrocketing, the land sharks in the district trying to grab the Pochamma Kunta in Gundala village of Chevella zone by buying farms adjacent to the pond. A few days ago, realtors fled away leaving behind an earthmover and a tipper lorry when the revenue authorities arrived on the spot on villagers' complaint.

The Pochamma Kunta, which is spread across 1.30 acres in Gundala village, was sanctioned Rs 30 lakh in 2011, as part of Mission Kakatiya scheme to revive the ponds. The pond has abundant waters with rains over the last three years. Further, the groundwater levels have also increased up to a few hundred metres. The pond also quenches the thirst of cattle.

The land on which the pond was built belongs to the government, while the adjoining lands are owned by farmers. However, recently some farmers sold their farms to traders in the city. The traders, while levelling the purchased land, were seen filling the pond with stones and mud. A week ago, the villagers obstructed to the works which led the traders to stop the encroachment of the pond for a few days only. When the matter came to the notice of the Revenue authorities, they fled.

The villagers and farmers said that the Irrigation officials along with district administration have already been informed about the matter. They also requested the officials to take proper action against the realtors and traders who were eyeing the pond.