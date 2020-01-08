Trending :
Telangana: Last date to apply for SSC exams is Jan 22

The last date for applying SSC exams with a late fee of Rs 1000 for the academic year 2019-2020 is January 22.

The last date for applying SSC exams with a late fee of Rs 1000 for the academic year 2019-2020 is January 22. Candidates who are willing to write the SSC exams in March 2020 can apply soon.

Meanwhile, the school headmasters were directed to remit the amount by January 23 into sub-treasury SBI.

In a statement, the Director of Government examinations, A Satyanarayana Reddy said that the candidates who have registered now for the examinations in March are eligible to take the advanced supplementary exams conducted in May or June 2020.

