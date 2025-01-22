Telangana Launches Mee Ticket App for Easy Booking of Transport & More

The Telangana state government has unveiled the "Mee Ticket" app, a digital platform aimed at simplifying the ticket booking process for various services. The app provides a one-stop solution for acquiring tickets across a wide range of services including the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Metro services, and tickets for darshan at renowned temples across the state.

Developed under the Telangana Department of Electronics Services Delivery, the Mee Ticket app was officially launched by IT Minister Sridhar Babu. The app is designed to facilitate hassle-free ticketing, making it easier for the residents of Telangana to book tickets for transport and religious services in just a few taps.

Mee Ticket offers a seamless user experience, allowing users to book various types of tickets including those for government-run transport services like the TSRTC buses and the Hyderabad Metro. In addition to these services, the app also supports ticket bookings for darshan at over 15 prominent temples in the state, making it convenient for devotees to secure their entry tickets.

One of the standout features of Mee Ticket is its UPI-based payment system. Users can book tickets without any additional service charges by simply scanning QR codes. This offers a cost-effective way to secure tickets for multiple services.

Apart from transport and religious services, the Mee Ticket app also provides users the ability to book tickets for other recreational and civic services. These include boating tickets, zoo entry, and visits to museums, all integrated into the app. The platform also allows users to reserve parking spaces across more than 100 parking locations in the state, enhancing convenience for those traveling by car.

Moreover, community halls, gyms, and sports complexes in the Greater Hyderabad area can also be booked via the app, streamlining access to public amenities for residents.

How to Use the Mee Ticket App

To use the Mee Ticket app, users need to download it from the Play Store and register using their mobile number and a secure password. Once logged in, the app displays a variety of services that can be accessed based on the user’s location and preferences. Payments are processed through UPI, ensuring a smooth and secure transaction experience.

The app is designed to be user-friendly, and the Telangana government has promised to expand its functionalities in the future. More services are expected to be added in the coming months.

The launch of Mee Ticket is part of the Telangana government’s ongoing efforts to enhance digital infrastructure and improve public service accessibility.