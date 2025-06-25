Live
Telangana Law CET and PGL CET Results Announced
Highlights
The results for the Law Common Entrance Test (CET) and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGL CET) held for admissions to LLB and LLM programmes...
The results for the Law Common Entrance Test (CET) and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGL CET) held for admissions to LLB and LLM programmes in Telangana have been officially released. Balakishta Reddy, Chairman of the State Council of Higher Education, announced the results on Wednesday afternoon.
The entrance examinations took place across Telangana on June 6, attracting a significant number of candidates eager to secure their places in law courses.
