Telangana leads in meat production

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadavduring the Assembly session on Tuesday informed that the sheep rearing was at its peak in the state and the industry returns were estimated at Rs 5,490 crore.

There are 3, 66,976 sheep units in the State and the government has spent Rs 4,587crore on sheep distribution and Telangana is in the forefront in termsof meat production. He further said that the financial assistance was being provided tothe sheep breeders involved in sheep farming to strengthen the ruraleconomy.

The Chief Minister also instructed to encourage sheepbreeders to utilise the financial resources for better growth theconcept of the Chief Minister to grow the sheep breeders was great andhelpful and the results are very good.

Appreciating the Chief Minister the Animal Husbandry Minister saidthat KCR has initiated a sheep distribution programme to strengthen thesheep breeders financially. He said that the TRS government is servingthe poor genuinely while the previous governments were hardly

concentrated on these people. Providing information about the newbudget, the Minister said that Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated forthe sheep distribution and 3 lakh more breeders will be benefitedunder this programme.

He also informed that the Chief Minister has allowed breeders to grazesheep in the forest area as it is helpful to both the breeders andsheep all the measures will be taken for sheep grazing without anydifficulty. The Minister assured to clear the pending DDs soon and

informed that the plans for the second phase are in process. The number of sheep in the state has reached 3 crores while it was onlyone 1.2 crore in 2014 according to the data submitted in theparliament by the central government, the minister added.