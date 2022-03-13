Telangana Legislative Council Chairman election tomorrow

Hyderabad: The election for the new Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council will be held on Monday. The Assembly secretariat issued a notification to the effect on Saturday.

There are three senior leaders in the race for the post. According to sources, the State government may opt for the former chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy. However, others in the race are Kadiam Srihari and S Madhusudhana Chary, former Assembly Speaker. Reports said that AIMIM was pushing for the Deputy Chairman's post. TRS working president KT Rama Rao and MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi discussed the issue on Saturday.

It is learnt that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was inclined to allot the deputy chairman post to the friendly Majlis party. The question now is who the Deputy Chairman would be. The possibility of AIMIM recommending the name of Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri for the post is not ruled out. Jafri is now the pro tem chairman of the council.

Council Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu said in an official statement that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has fixed the date for election of the Chairman of the Legislative Council on Monday (March 14). Nomination and declaration for the election of the Chairman will be received on Sunday in person either by the proposer or the candidate nominated.