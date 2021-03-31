Telangana logs 463 new Covid cases

Koti: Telangana reported 463 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Tuesday.The fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 3,07,205 while the death toll jumped to 1,694.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the fatality rate stands at 0.55% but still lower than the national average of 1.3%.During the last 24 hours, Greater Hyderabad reported 145 new cases.

MedchalMalkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts bordering the State capital reported 46 and 28 cases respectively.Sangareddy reported 28 cases followed by Nizamabad (23), Jagtiyal (20) Warangal Urban (19), Nalgonda (14), Mahaboobnagar (10), Khammam (10), and YadadriBhongir (10.

With recoveries fewer than new cases, the number of active cases mounted further to 4,678. They include 1,723 who are in-home or institutional isolation.A total of 364 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,00,833.The recovery rate dropped further to 97.92% but still better than the national average of 94.2%.

Admissions into hospitals treating Covid patients in the state continued to increase. The number of patients undergoing treatment in government-run and private hospitals has gone up to 2,955 from 2,768 the previous day.

A total of 62 government hospitals had 858 patients while the number of patients undergoing treatment in 218 private hospitals mounted to 2,097. Out of 8,419 beds in government hospitals, 7,561 were vacant while in private hospitals 5,709 beds out of 7,806 were vacant.Health authorities conducted 42,461 tests during the last 24 hours.

The number of tests dropped on account of Holi. While 34,782 samples were tested in government laboratories, 7,679 samples were tested in private laboratories.The authorities have so far conducted 1,00,95,487 tests. Samples tested per million population rose to 42,461.