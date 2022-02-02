Telangana made strides: Jagadish Reddy

Warangal: Telangana witnessed a huge development, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said. He was here on Wednesday to make note of developmental activity taking place in Warangal. His visit comes in the wake of the government announcing Nilagiri Urban Development Authority (NUDA), a dedicated urban planning authority. He was accompanied by Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and municipal commissioner P Pravinya.

After visiting Bhadrakali Lake Foreshore Development Project, Kaloji Kalakshetram, Jain Temple, Ambedkar Junction etc, he hailed the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for developing Warangal as a model one. "The ongoing projects in Warangal reflect the culture and heritage of the Kakatiya era, besides highlighting the great personalities – Praja Kavi Kaloji Narayana Rao and Telangana ideologist Prof K Jayashankar," Jagadish Reddy said. The minister heaped praise on KCR for protecting the people of Nalgonda from the clutches of fluorosis.

Nalgonda MLC Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, municipal chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, Nalgonda and Suryapet municipal commissioners Ramana Chary and Ramanjul Reddy, Municipal, public health and tourism wing officials were also present.