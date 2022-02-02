  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana made strides: Jagadish Reddy

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy at Bhadrakali Lake Foreshore Development Project in Hanumkonda on Wednesday. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and municipal commissioner P Pravinya are also seen
x

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy at Bhadrakali Lake Foreshore Development Project in Hanumkonda on Wednesday. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and municipal commissioner P Pravinya are also seen

Highlights

Telangana witnessed a huge development, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said.

Warangal: Telangana witnessed a huge development, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said. He was here on Wednesday to make note of developmental activity taking place in Warangal. His visit comes in the wake of the government announcing Nilagiri Urban Development Authority (NUDA), a dedicated urban planning authority. He was accompanied by Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and municipal commissioner P Pravinya.

After visiting Bhadrakali Lake Foreshore Development Project, Kaloji Kalakshetram, Jain Temple, Ambedkar Junction etc, he hailed the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for developing Warangal as a model one. "The ongoing projects in Warangal reflect the culture and heritage of the Kakatiya era, besides highlighting the great personalities – Praja Kavi Kaloji Narayana Rao and Telangana ideologist Prof K Jayashankar," Jagadish Reddy said. The minister heaped praise on KCR for protecting the people of Nalgonda from the clutches of fluorosis.

Nalgonda MLC Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, municipal chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, Nalgonda and Suryapet municipal commissioners Ramana Chary and Ramanjul Reddy, Municipal, public health and tourism wing officials were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X