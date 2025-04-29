Telangana: Major reshuffle of police wing on cards

Hyderabad: After a major reshuffle of IAS officers, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is planning to overhaul the state police wing and district administration, besides going in for a rejig of the administration in the secretariat, according to official sources.

A performance report of the secretaries of various wings, District Collectors, DIGs, SPs and other district officers in the focal posts is currently under scrutiny. “CM will take a call on the rejig of the administration in the secretariat and also in the district headquarters. He is focusing more on the streamlining the administration from state to village level so that the benefits of the welfare schemes reach the needy and complete the development programmes at a fast pace,” top officials said, adding that the list of ‘underperforming’ officials was also prepared and the CMO launched a hunt for efficient officers to replace them.

Sources further said that the newly-appointed IAS officers TK Sreedevi, K Shashanka and EV Narasimha Reddy have been given the big task of completion of major projects in the Municipal Administration wing.

Revanth Reddy instructed the three officials to coordinate with each other and complete the Future City and Musi Rejuvenation projects and other urban infrastructure development projects before the deadline.

Some more officials will be appointed in the Panchayat Raj, Education and Medical and Health wings to achieve the goals set by the government to improve the facilities in the villages, education and health sectors. “District level officials will be entrusted with the responsibility of all welfare schemes with a deadline from May this year," the sources added.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, who has been appointed as Vice Chairman to Dr MCR HRD Institute upon her superannuation on April 30, will be given the responsibility of monitoring the implementation of the schemes and performance of the district administration.

Some of the CMO officials will also be transferred. Senior IAS official Jayesh Ranjan has already been posted in the CMO - investment cell.

A group of top police officials will also be reshuffled as the CM received some intelligence inputs that a few of them were not performing as per the requirements of the government.

“Police failure in curbing the students’ unrest in the HCU over Kancha Gachibowli lands and Opposition leaders' flash strikes in the districts did not go well and the CM wanted to overhaul the police wing with some efficient officers at high level soon," sources said.