Telangana making strides in all sectors: CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has informed a delegation from the National Defence College (NDC) that the State has been witnessing rapid growth in all sectors ever since its formation. As part of a course on 'National Security and Strategic Studies', a 15-member team of faculty and course members, led by AVM Tejbir Singh from NDC, visited the Secretariat on Monday. The NDC team interacted with the top officials of various departments and studied the flagship programmes being implemented by the State government.

The CS, while interacting with the team, stated though the Telangana was the youngest, it made rapid strides in all sectors by implementing various innovative schemes as per the aspirations and needs of people. He said while the Gross State Domestic Product was Rs 4.16 lakh crore in 2014-15 when the State was formed, it increased to a whopping Rs 11.55 lakh crore by 2021-22, which he said was a 130 per cent rise.

Similarly, the per capita income of people of the State in 2014-15 was Rs 1.24 lakh. With a slew of measures taken by the government, it has been increased to Rs 2.78 lakh in 2021-22, which is 124.7 per cent rise. Likewise, the per capita income has grown from Rs 86,000 to Rs 1.49 lakh. He said that the State, which was ranked 11th in per capita income in 2014-15, impressively rose to third position by 2021-22. Informing that the State was implementing several development and welfare programmes from its own resources, Somesh Kumar said that the State's revenue has increased with the rise in capital expenditure by the government in agriculture, irrigation, industry and other sectors.

The construction of multi-purpose irrigation projects, renovation and development of 45,000 tanks through the Mission Kakatiya scheme has ensured year-round supply of water for irrigation and drinking needs, he said, adding that all these efforts have led to increase in cultivable area from 1.22 crore acres in 2014 to 2.03 crore acres at present. The State government was also implementing the Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and 24-hour free supply of power to the agriculture sector, the CS added.