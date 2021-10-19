Telangana man dies in Malaysia

A man from Suryapet in Telangana died after being accidentally fell into the water in Malaysia on Monday.



Going into details, Rishivardhan Reddy (21), son of Venkataramama Reddy and Madhavi was working in private ship company in Malaysia. On Monday, Rishivardhan fell into the sea accidentally and drowned. The incident came to light on Tuesday after the Malaysian police informed Rishivardhan family members.

A pall of gloom descended in the family of Rishivardhan with the untimely death of him.

Meanwhile, the family of Rishivardhan urged the government to the help the family in bringing back the mortal remains.