Telangana: Man found dead with throat slit, hands tied in Jagtial

A 48-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit and hands tied to a pillar at Timmaipalli of Korutla Mandal in Jagtial district on Saturday midnight. Family disputes are suspected to have led to the murder.

Eyewitnesses said that the victim identified as Chinna Lakshmaiah had a quarrel with his wife on Saturday night following which he attacked his mother-in-law who suffered serious injuries. However, he was later found dead.

Additional SP Suresh Kumar, DSP Ghouse Baba examined the spot and shifted the body to Korutla government hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. Family members of Chinna Lakshmaiah are being questioned by the police.

It is learned that the couple had been frequently quarrelling with each other for the last few months.