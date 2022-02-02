Telangana: Man kills wife in Kodad suspecting infidelity

In a shocking incident, a man strangled his wife to death suspecting her fidelity here at Ganapavaram village of Kodad mandal on Tuesday.

According to SI Sai Prashanth, Kataboina Kondalu married to Anjamma 18 years ago. However, the couple had been quarreling with each other for some time now. Kondalu is said to have been thrashing her everyday after coming home in drunk state suspecting her having an illicit affair.

On Tuesday, Kondalu took his wife to an agricultural land on the pretext of work and pushed her into crop and strangled her to death with his leg. Local farmers who noticed the incident alerted the police officials.

CI Narasimha Rao along with SI Sai Prashanth inspected the place and shifted the body to Kodad government hospital for autopsy. The couple have two daughters. The SI registered a case and took up an investigation.