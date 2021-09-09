Telangana: Man slits woman's throat in Nalgonda

In a shockind incident, a man slit the throat of a woman here at Nereducherla of Nalgonda district on Thursday.



The accused, identified as Balasaidulu is said to have been harassing the woman on the pretext of love and committed the crime after learning the woman is going to get married.

Locals said that Balasaidulu attacked the woman when she was walking alone and fled the spot. The locals alerted the police who rushed to the place and shifted the woman to Miryalaguda hospital for treatment.

The police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. They are also verifying the CCTV footage in the neighbouring areas to catch the miscreant. A probe is on.