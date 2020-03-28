Telangana: Man suspected of being infected by coronavirus ends life in Suryapet

A man suspected of being infected with coronavirus committed suicide on Friday here at Karivirala village of Tungaturthi mandal in Suryapet district.

Getting into details, Srinivas has been suffering from cough and fever from a few days. Without visiting a doctor, Srinivas suspected that he might have infected with coronavirus and doused himself with kerosene before setting himself afire.

The police said that Srinivas has slipped into depression after he developed symptoms of coronavirus. They registered a case and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem.

On the other hand, around 59 positive cases for coronavirus have been reported in Telangana. As many as 14 cases reported on Friday, said the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a press conference.