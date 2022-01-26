Telangana: Marijuana worth Rs 90 lakh seized in Mulugu

The Mulugu police on Tuesday busted a marijuana selling racket and seized 612 kilogram of the contraband her Thimmapet crossroads of Mangapet mandal in Mulugu district. On Wednesday, the district Superintendent of Police Dr Sangram Singh Patil held a press conference at police head quarters.

The police said that the accused Rajasekhar, a native of Kannada village of Kadem mandal in Nirmal district along with four others procured ganja from Mothugudem forest area of Kothagudem district on January 24. On the following day, the accused was caught by the police at Thimmapet while transporting marijuana via Mangapet.

The police seized marijuana worth Rs 90 lakh and a mobile phone. The SP warned of stern action against those cultivating and transporting marijuana.

On January 24, the Madhapur police busted a drug peddling racket and three people. They seized 265 kg of marijuana, a truck and other material. The arrested persons from Uttar Pradesh were identified as Mohd.Iqbal (35) from Hathras, Shahrukh (30) from Firozabad, and Mohd.Salim (29) from Etawah.

The police said that Iqbal has been peddling drug from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh via Hyderabad while two brothers – Shahrukh and Salim operated as truck drivers. They modified the truck with a secret cabin over the top of driver's cabin and concealed marijuana and transported.