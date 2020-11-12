Telangana: Marked rise in night temperature by 4.1 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: Rainfall occurred at isolated places over Telangana on Thursday thanks to the trough from the south-west Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast to west-central Bay off north AP now running from the cyclonic circulation over SL and its neighbourhood to south-west Bay off north Tamil Nadu coast.

The IMD bulletin said during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the night temperatures markedly rise at many places by 4.1 degrees over Telangana. According to the forecast, the minimum temperature on November 13 is likely to be 19 degrees Celsius.

The bulletin said there would be partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm. The temperatures in Celsius from November 14 to 18 are likely to be 19, 18, 18,18 and 18 respectively. Partly cloudy sky with haze is the forest for the next five days. During the last 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperature of 14.5 deg C was recorded in Adilabad and Medak, as against the previous day's 9.7 and 12.8 respectively. In Hyderabad, the night temperature was 20.5 deg C, in contrast to 12.4 registered on Wednesday.

The other night temperatures registered in the State were: Nizamabad 16.6 deg C, Dundigal 18.5, Hakimpet 18.6, Bhadracahalam & Ramagundam 20 each, Mahbubnagar 20.7, Hanamkonda & Nalgonda 21 each, Khammam 21.6.