Telangana: Measures taken to ensure foreign job-seekers are not cheated, says DGP

Hyderabad: DGP Anjani Kumar said her on Friday that the police have taken appropriate measures for the benefit of those who go abroad seeking employment so that they won't be subjected to frauds.

A meeting on 'Safety and Regularisation of Migrants and Employees Going Abroad - Actions to be taken by the Police Department' was held at the DGP office under the auspices of the Ministry of External Affairs. Ausaf Saeed, Secretary, and Brahma Kumar, Joint Secretary, Protector-General of Immigrants, and others were present .

The DGP said while India ranks first in sending experts in various man power professions to foreign countries, the State was playing a vital role. Telangana was in the forefront of sending well-trained manpower, mainly in nursing and para-medical fields, to foreign countries, specially to West Asia and Europe.

However, at the same time, those who go to the Gulf countries for jobs from Karimnagar, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Adilabad and other districts are being cheated by agents, he said. "The economically disadvantaged and illiterate people who go to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Malaysia and Dubai are mostly victims of these fraudsters".

Kumar said the police department has brought to the attention of the ministry three recent cases of fraud of those going to Kuwait. About similar scams the Nizamabad Police Commissioner has also brought it to the notice of the ministry. He stated that strict vigil has been kept on unrecognised foreign recruitment agencies, illegal recruitment agencies and tourist agencies in the State.

Ausaf Saeed said a new Act is being introduced to replace the Immigration Act, 1983, for taking strict action against agencies which illegally send people abroad, without proper permits, in the name of employment opportunities. He said it will be sent to the States to provide appropriate advice and suggestions on the law.

City Police Commissioner C V Anand said there are around 82 unauthorised and unregistered recruiting and consultancy agencies across the State. Of them 52 are in Hyderabad. Rachakonda Commissioner D. S .Chauhan sought changes in law to take strict action against the agencies that commit frauds.