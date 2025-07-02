Live
- Visually impaired, minor student raped for 2 yrs in school hostel
- Ex-Maha Speaker climbs podium, suspended
- Assault on Odisha bureaucrat by BJP workers: 5 suspended
- AP minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announces implementation of two schemes soon
- Lyon wants to win away series in India, England
- Sam Altman Urges Caution: Don’t Blindly Trust ChatGPT, Verify Its Answers
- Al Hilal stuns Man City 4-3 in Club WC
- Gambhir’s biggest challenge as a coach, says Panesar
- Alcaraz needs 5 sets to beat Fabio Fognini in the 1st round
- Weather update: Telangana to witness rains for next two days
Telangana: Medaram Maha Jatara 2026 dates announced, set for January
The Medaram Maha Jatara, recognised as the largest tribal fair in Asia, is set to take place from January 28 to 31 next year, as announced by the priests' association.
The Medaram Maha Jatara, recognised as the largest tribal fair in Asia, is set to take place from January 28 to 31 next year, as announced by the priests' association. The fair, held in Medaram within the Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district, is anticipated to attract millions of devotees from across India.
On January 28, festivities will commence with the procession of Saralamma, Govindaraju, and Pagiddidda Raju. The following day, Sammakka Thalli will make her arrival at the gadde from Chilakalagutta. January 30 will see devotees pay their respects, culminating in the Vana Pravesha programme on January 31, where a large number of devotees will honour Sammakka, Saralamma Vanadevatalu, Govinda Raju, and Pagiddidda Raju.
Since being declared a state festival by the Telangana government in 2014, the Medaram Jatara has seen an influx of attendees from neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and beyond. Devotees, often arriving in their millions, offer jaggery—revered as 'gold'—to the goddess, with authorities implementing extensive arrangements to accommodate the massive gathering.