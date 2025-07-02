Telangana: Medaram Maha Jatara 2026 dates announced, set for January

The Medaram Maha Jatara, recognised as the largest tribal fair in Asia, is set to take place from January 28 to 31 next year, as announced by the priests' association. The fair, held in Medaram within the Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district, is anticipated to attract millions of devotees from across India.

On January 28, festivities will commence with the procession of Saralamma, Govindaraju, and Pagiddidda Raju. The following day, Sammakka Thalli will make her arrival at the gadde from Chilakalagutta. January 30 will see devotees pay their respects, culminating in the Vana Pravesha programme on January 31, where a large number of devotees will honour Sammakka, Saralamma Vanadevatalu, Govinda Raju, and Pagiddidda Raju.

Since being declared a state festival by the Telangana government in 2014, the Medaram Jatara has seen an influx of attendees from neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and beyond. Devotees, often arriving in their millions, offer jaggery—revered as 'gold'—to the goddess, with authorities implementing extensive arrangements to accommodate the massive gathering.