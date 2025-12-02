Telangana media delegation visits Silk village Sualkuchi, NEHHDC

Hyderabad: The Telangana delegation on Monday visited Sualkuchi, a “Silk Village” of Assam, as part of Media Outreach Programme aimed at gaining insights into ongoing developmental initiatives in the handloom and handicraft sectors of Northeast India.

This village, with nearly 50,000 people, produces three exquisite varieties of Assam silk — the golden Muga, the warm Eri, and the lustrous Pat — each derived from different silkworms.

During their visit, they interacted with skilled artisans and observed traditional weaving practices. The visit was followed by an interaction at the Sualkuchi Institute of Fashion Technology (SIFT), an Integrated Pilot Project for the Weavers of Sualkuchi and Adjoining Areas, aimed at enhancing skill upgradation and supporting the holistic development of weavers as entrepreneurs.

The Media Outreach Programme was organised by Press Information Bureau, Hyderabad. The delegation later visited the North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC).

Welcoming the delegation, Mara Kocho, Managing Director, NEHHDC, briefed the members on the Corporation’s strategies to strengthen the handloom ecosystem in the region. He highlighted the significant role of NEHHDC’s Eri silk spinning plant in supplying high-quality yarn to artisans and detailed targeted interventions undertaken to empower local weavers and craftsmen.

Mara Kocho reiterated NEHHDC’s commitment to creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, improving market access, and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Northeast. He emphasized that handlooms and handicrafts constitute an essential part of the lifestyle and identity of indigenous communities. By connecting artisans directly with markets, NEHHDC continues to generate economic, cultural, and social opportunities while enhancing cultural value for consumers.

As part of the engagement, key Government of India initiatives for the handloom sector were also highlighted - Raw Material Supply Scheme (RMSS).

The scheme is implemented by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, RMSS provides subsidies on essential raw materials such as yarn, thereby enabling eligible handloom weavers to enhance productivity and strengthen competitiveness.

Weavers’ Service Centres (WSCs). It play a vital role in skill upgradation, capacity building, and technological support. They offer expert design inputs and organise training covering pre-weaving, weaving, and post-weaving processes, including winding, warping, sizing, dyeing, dobby and jacquard weaving, pneumatic weaving, and CAD-based design creation.

To further promote market access, WSCs also facilitate weavers’ participation in trade fairs and expos across the country.

Later in the day the media delegation visited Brahmaputra Riverfront/Heritage Centre.

The visit provided the Telangana delegation with valuable insights into the integrated efforts of NEHHDC and the Government of India towards uplifting the handloom sector, preserving traditional crafts, and empowering artisans across Northeast India.