Telangana: Meet held on roles of independent directors

Hyderabad: CII-Indian Women Network Telangana, in partnership with the Institute of Directors, organised a 'Masterclass for Independent Directors' for 24 senior industry professionals.

In keeping with the new normal, the course was successfully conducted virtually over two weekends on September 19-20 and September 26-27. The participants, who were a mix of practicing and aspiring independent directors, benefited from the interactive and practically immersive sessions conducted by senior independent directors and professionals.

The topics ranged from corporate credibility and governance, board's responsibilities, the legal environment, enterprise risk management and board committees. Practical insights were shared on the functioning of boards, red flags and understanding board dynamics. The highlight was the board simulation exercise, conducted to give the participants a real-time experience of board meetings.

This programme flagged off by CII-IWN Telangana chairperson Swathi Kantamani and Suresh Chukkapalli, the chairman of IOD, was an initiative to engage and facilitate more women leaders on boards of companies. The gender-inclusive programme, successfully saw a 63% participation from women leaders. The second virtual cohort dates will be announced shortly, said the organisers.