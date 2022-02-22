Telangana Mega Job Mela held

Hyderabad: 'Telangana Mega Job Mela' was held at Red Rose Palace in Nampally on Monday. More than 1,000 applicants attended the mela where over 60 domestic and International companies participated.

It was the 15th job mela organised by RR Charitable Trust and Mannan Khan Engineer. The mela was inaugurated by Gajjela Nagesh, Telangana State Beverages Corporation Chairman and Iftekhar Shareef first overseas citizen of India. Mannan Khan said, "More than 60 companies participated in the mela and 125 applicants got job offer letters from these companies." The jobs include call centre, accountant, web developer, finance, banking, delivery in Swiggy, Zomato, teaching, pharmacist, automobile and several others.

Dr Shipra Gandhi, founder Spreading Happiness, Mushtaq Hussain, Chairman Pariwar group and others were present.