Telangana: Midday meals still elude government junior college students

Hyderabad: Even after three yearsthe Telangana government have still failed to extend the mid-day meal services toIntermediate students of government junior colleges and it has not been materialised even after short-listing the junior colleges. Various student organisations and junior college lecturers have urged the State government to start mid-day meal services from this current academic year.

According to the sources, in the year 2018, a survey was done in various government Junior Colleges across State and 404 Colleges were shortlisted for mid-day meal service.

The intake capacity of students was 2,64112 and the number of students required mid-day meal was 1,87,783. Also, a decision was taken by the State Government to extend serving mid-day meals to its degree and Intermediate students but that has been only as promises but not on papers.

Dr P Madhusudhan Reddy, president, Telangana Government Junior Lecturers Association, said, “Three years ago, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced in assembly that mid-day meal will be extended to junior government college but it did not get grounded till date. Even a survey was conducted by the State government to find out how many government junior colleges were in dire need of mid-day meals and how many students are pursuing intermediate, also during the survey it was noted that1,87,783 students require mid-day meals.”

The education department has collaborated with few NGOs and even the shortlisted college's lectures tasted the food. Also, all students were informed that very soon mid-day meal scheme will be materialised but nothing has happened till day. The State government promised but failed and the reason for the delay in implementing the scheme is due to financial constrain in the government. It will be better if, from this academic year, they plan to extend scheme to Junior Colleges, he added.

Even after promising that mid-meal will be extended to Junior government colleges yet nothing has been materialised.

Especially in the District, they are many students who come to the college from far away, and for them, it may be challenging to bring their lunch boxes or there are many who are deprived of getting nutritive rich food. On implementing mid-day meals in government junior colleges many representations were given but all went in vain. It will be better if this current academic year, the state government extends the mid-day meal services, pointed few students association.

On the condition of anonymity, a second-year intermediate student, said, “ When I was in the First year, we were informed by our lecturers that from next academic year, mid-day meal will be served but it is for than two weeks, new academic year started yet scheme has not been implemented.”

When contracted to Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, Board did not have any information regarding mid-day meals.