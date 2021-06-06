Telangana Minister KTR CondemnsThe Decision Of GIPMER And Raise Their Voice Against Through Twitter

The GovindBallab Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) in Delhi has taken a controversial decision. The nurses at GIPMER Hospital were issued with a circular and asked not to speak in Malayalam. The circular stated that nurses should speak only in English or Hindi. If they speak in Malayalam, strict measures will be taken. The decision by thestate government hospital in the national capital has drawn sharp criticism. Not only various communities but also prominent political leaders across the country are responding to this. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana minister KTR have strongly condemned the GIPMER decisions. They also expressed their views through their Twitter pages.

Malayalam is as Indian as any other Indian language.



Stop language discrimination! pic.twitter.com/SSBQiQyfFi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 6, 2021





This directive reeks of language chauvinism 👇



India has 22 official languages & Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi etc are included



Every Indian should have the right to converse in a language of their choice & no one should infringe on that basic right pic.twitter.com/noIVoCZtBQ — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 6, 2021





However, GIPMER withdrew its controversial circular within hours after facing serious criticism from across the country. The hospital management explained that the circular was issued without informing them. It is learned that the Delhi Ministry of Health has also issued a memo to GIPMER Hospital on the issuance of this controversial circular.