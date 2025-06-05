Telangana: Minister Seethakka unveils new initiatives for Women and Child Welfare

Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka, the Women and Child Welfare Minister, announced at the conclusion of a two-day brainstorming conference that numerous innovative ideas have emerged to enhance the welfare of women and children. The minister described the event as a success and confirmed plans to organise similar conferences every three months to achieve significant goals by engaging local districts.

Minister Seethakka highlighted the valuable suggestions made by voluntary organisations and intellectuals dedicated to women and child welfare. He announced the establishment of an advisory committee comprising experts to further bolster services provided by the department.

In a bid to enhance the safety of girls, the minister introduced the formation of "friendship committees," which will function as self-protection teams. Anganwadi teachers will educate girls on concepts of good touch and bad touch, and the government will also connect Anganwadi centres with voluntary organisations focused on the safety of women and girls.

Addressing the alarming issue of abandoned newborns, the minister expressed his concern over babies being discarded in hazardous locations. He proposed setting up cradles to provide a safe alternative for those who might otherwise be abandoned.

Minister Seethakka lamented the lack of adoption of the rules regarding the Prevention of Child Marriage Act in Telangana, even after ten years of the state's formation, and assured that these rules would be implemented promptly. He stressed the importance of raising awareness about the detrimental effects of child marriage in village assemblies and governmental programmes.

Recalling the beginnings of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Telangana, the minister reiterated the need to modernise Anganwadi services, promising that this year, 1,000 Anganwadi centres would receive dedicated buildings. He urged district collectors to identify suitable locations for these centres.

Highlighting the pivotal role of Anganwadi staff in shaping the future of the country, Minister Seethakka mandated regular meetings between Anganwadi staff and local villagers every Friday, echoing a previous initiative in Karimnagar, and emphasised the need to increase admissions and attendance at these centres.

The minister also announced the formation of girl protection teams to ensure the safety and self-defence of girls, warning that any harassment would lead to severe consequences for offenders. He stressed the importance of educating boys on the repercussions of inappropriate behaviour towards girls, reinforcing a zero-tolerance stance on harassment.