Telangana minister Thummala writes to centre over urea shortage

Telangana's Agriculture Minister, Tummala Nageswara Rao, has once again written to the central government, highlighting the pressing urea supply shortages that are adversely impacting the state's farmers. As the Kharif season commences, the demand for urea has surged, yet supply remains critically low.

In his letter, Minister Rao pointed out that despite the central government allocating a quota of 5 lakh metric tons of urea to Telangana for April, May, and June, only 3.06 lakh tons have been delivered so far. This has resulted in a shortfall of approximately 1.94 lakh metric tons, placing significant strain on agricultural producers in the state.

While the central government has indicated plans to supply 1.60 lakh metric tons of urea in July, concerns have risen regarding the origin of this supply, as 60 per cent is expected to be imported. The minister emphasised that the lack of allocated ships for transportation has compounded the issue, exacerbating worries among farmers about the availability of vital fertiliser during this crucial planting season.

To address these urgent concerns, Tummala made several requests in his correspondence. He urged the immediate allocation of ships for the transport of 0.97 lakh metric tons of imported urea slated for July and sought an increase in the indigenous urea supply from RFCL from 30,800 tons to 60,000 tons. Furthermore, he requested an additional quota to offset the urea deficit experienced between April and June.

This letter was addressed to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda, as well as Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Minister of State Bandi Sanjay. Minister Tummala's appeal comes at a time when farmers are relying heavily on the timely availability of urea for their crops, underlining the need for a swift response from the federal government.