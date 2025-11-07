Telangana minister Vivek promises support for gig workers with proposed welfare law

Minister Vivek Venkataswamy has pledged to support gig workers, particularly delivery personnel, who are facing various challenges. At a review meeting held at the Secretariat, he announced plans to introduce special legislation aimed at improving the welfare of these workers.

The Minister stated that a bill prepared for the benefit of gig workers is set to be presented in the Assembly on the 12th of this month, pending Cabinet approval. He emphasised that the government is open to making amendments to the bill as necessary to better serve workers' needs.

"We are currently assessing how to incorporate minimum wage provisions into the law," Venkataswamy noted, adding that discussions will be held with aggregators to reach a consensus on this matter. The Minister pointed out that many gig workers split their time working for platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy, highlighting the importance of a minimum wage framework.

He assured that once the law is enacted, the government will remain proactive in making any necessary adjustments to the legislation to ensure the welfare of gig workers.