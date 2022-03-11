Telangana minority gurukul entrance exam schedule released

The scheduled for the entrance exam for getting admissions into Class 5,6,7,8 and intermediate courses has been released by the Telangana minorities residential educational institutions society (TMREIS) on Friday. Students can apply online till April 14.

According to the schedule, the entrance exam for Class 5 will be held on May 9, Class 6,7,8 on May 10 and intermediate course on May 21.

On March 9, the education department has released a notification for admissions into Class 5 in Telangana gurukul schools for the academic year 2022-23. Students can apply online by paying Rs 100. A total of 48,280 seats were available in SC, ST, BC and general gurukul schools in fifth standard.