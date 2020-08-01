Telangana: Missing coronavirus patient found dead in Bhadradri

Coronavirus in Telangana: A coronavirus patient who has gone missing in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district has found dead in the railway station on Saturday morning. He was identified as Pilli Venkateshwarlu, a native of Nacharam village of Dammapet Mandal in Telangana.

Getting into details, Venkateshwarlu had tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago and shifted to the district government hospital for treatment. Venkateshwarlu was worried after two patients in the ward succumbed to the virus on Thursday and Friday. He believed that he would die with the virus if stayed in the ward and escaped from the hospital.

The hospital authorities informed his family members and launched a hunt. He took shelter at the railway station on Friday night.

Locals found the man suspicious and alerted the police who found him dead. The doctors recognised the missing patients and shifted the body to a hospital morgue. The man is said to have died due to breathlessness.

Bhadradri district on Saturday registered 35 corona positive cases out of the total 2,083 cases registered across the district.