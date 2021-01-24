Telangana: Mission Bhagiratha mineral water for all government offices

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to do away with drinking water manufactured by multinational companies in all government offices. Instead, it will supply packaged mineral water from Mission Bhagiratha. This rule will be implemented in all offices from Village Panchayat to the State Secretariat level.

This decision was taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday at a high-level meeting held on Saturday.

The State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development had recently started the production of bottled Mission Bhagiratha mineral water and is supplying on a pilot basis to a select government offices in some districts. This mineral water is no way inferior to the multinational bottled water in quality or taste. It will have all the mineral ingredients as per the Centre's guidelines, officials said.

The price of Mission Bhagiratha bottled water is also less compared to other brands. This would reduce the expenditure by 50 percent, officials said.