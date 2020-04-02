Telangana: MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy distributes rice to poor in Kollapur mandal

Nagarkurnool: Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy has distributed 12 kg rice to the poor people through a ration shop at Chukkaipally village in Kollapur mandal on Wednesday.

He advised the public to maintain social distance and adopt personal hygiene to avoid any possible infection among the public. "It is high time that the public must behave responsibly during this time of healthcare emergency. Each and every person in colonies and streets must confine themselves to their own houses," he added.

The MLA said the State and Central governments have imposed lockdown for the benefit of the public and to save them from getting infected with the deadly corona virus, which already claimed lives of more than 40,000 people in the world and infected over eight lakh across the globe.

He advised the public that only one person from a family should come out to buy essential commodities. He directed police, revenue and municipal authorities to ensure that each and every person wear mask and maintain social distancing. Already the State government has taken early measures to protect the migrant labourers, orphans and shelter-less by providing them shelter and free food at various relief camps meant for them.

Since the government is providing free 12 kg rice and Rs 1,500 to each white ration card holder and Rs 500 to daily labourers, there is no need for them to go out, he said. Market yard chairman Narender Reddy, Municipal Chairman Vijayalaxmi and other officers were present on the occasion.