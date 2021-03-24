Telangana: MLAs laud welfare, develop programmes

TRS MLA and former Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy on Tuesday informed the Assembly that women got complete respect in Telangana state.In the house she said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was offering purified waters to women villages through mission bhagiratha.Only after achieving the state, the KCR government taking several programs for respect of the women, she claimed. The TRS member stated that the KCR government announced salary hike to ASHA workers, Anganwadis who give nutritious food to mother and child.

She urged more supply of milk, permanent buildings for Anganwadis and enable them deliver improved services. KCR Kits is a big boost to rural women as Government hospitals are witnessing a number of operations and getting financial assistance. The TRS legislator said that marriage scheme of Kalyan Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak are big programs towards marriage of the girls of the poor families.The chief minister gives interests less loans to women groups from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh. She also said that the government offers Asara pensions, tricycles and Rs 3016 to disabled besides financial assistance to single women, beedi workers.

TRS member Dr M Anand praised that the Chief Minister, a farmer himself, had turned the state into a green bed by completing irrigation projects. "Our State is number one in agriculture production by giving 24 hours power, Rs 10,000 per acre financial assistance," he said. Another MLA D Chinnaiah said that the KCR government was spending about Rs 40,000 crore on welfare schemes. Telangana is only the state in India to spend adequate funds with commitment for poor welfare, he added.