Telangana: MLC Gutta Sukhendar Reddy to be the legislative council chairman, thanks CM KCR

TRS MLC Gutta Sukhendar Reddy has filed his nomination for the post of Legislative Council Chairman. Sukhendar Reddy submitted the nomination papers at the office of the Assembly Secretary. He expressed special thanks to CM KCR for giving him a second chance as the Chairman of the Council. The Chairman thanked the members of all parties who had co-operated for his election unanimously. He said he would work hard to maintain the dignity of the house as in the past.



Gutta Sukhendar Reddy has been elected as an MLA from the MLA quota to the Legislative Council. He has been elected as MP for three times. It is learned that the schedule was released yesterday regarding the election of the council chairman. Gutta Sukhendar Reddy first assumed duties as the Chairman of the Council on September 11, 2019.

Gutta Sukhendar Reddy was sworn in as the Chairman of the Council in the first week of June 2021. Gutta has been replaced by MLC Bhupal Reddy as Protem Chairman following the end of MLC's tenure. MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jaffri is currently the Protem Chairman of the Council.