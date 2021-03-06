Telangana MLC polls: Parties roll up sleeves to decimate rivals

Hyderabad: With just a week left to the biennial election to the MLC seats, the heads of the political party - TRS working President KT Rama Rao, TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy and BJP State Chief Bandi Sanjay brace up to counter their rivals in the elections.

The political parties engage in massive campaigning and a war of words. KT Rama Rao asked his party activist to campaign vigorously on job creation by the TRS government and the BJP's failure in fulfilling the promises. He said that BJP and Congress are falsely accusing TRS of not providing employment though the TRS government has provided lakhs of jobs. TRS president accuses BJP and Congress of provoking people against the ruling party.

KTR held a teleconference with his party leaders from Pragati Bhavan and reviewed the ongoing poll campaign in Nalgonda – Warangal- Khammam and Hyderabad – Rangareddy- Mahbubnagar graduate constituency on Friday. He asked the leaders to accord priority to 1.33 lakh jobs created in the government sector since the formation of Telangana in the poll campaign. The TRS leaders were also instructed to voice the issues of Bayyaram steel plant and Tribal University which were mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh reorganisation act yet to be fulfilled.

He asserted the leaders highlight the setup of skill development centres in the districts and Hyderabad as a hub of employment. K T Rama Rao expressed confidence that TRS would retain the Nalgonda segment and a resounding victory in Hyderabad graduate constituency.

Similarly, in a Zoom meeting, TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the party leaders to engage in door-to-door campaigning and to highlight the misdeeds of the TRS and BJP ruling governments. Slamming the BJP Government at Centre for a humongous rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas Uttam said, "The price of a litre of petrol was about Rs. 70 in the year 2004, which has now increased to nearly Rs 100, BJP is making the lives of poor Indians bad to worse."

He further accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of not doing anything for the nearly 30 lakhs unemployed youth in Telangana. Of them, he said over 19 lakhs qualified youth were registered with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

On the other hand, the saffron party chief Bandi Sanjay held marathon meetings with his party leaders at the party head office to analyse the winning prospects of the party. The Survey report says, BJP candidate N Ramchander Rao's winning prospects are bright, and the party will have to put more efforts to win the Nalgonda segment where TRS sitting MLC P Rajeshwar Reddy already locked horns with Telangana Jana Samithi leader M Kodandaram to retain the seat.

