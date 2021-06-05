Telangana MP Dharmapuri Aravind Writes A Letter To Central Government About PUB-G Game

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind has objected to the re-launch of the banned Pub-G mobile game in India. He wrote a letter to Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asking him to take action against this online game that is affecting kids' lives.

Another form of PUB-G game that has made children and youth addicted to phones for hours is about to enter the country soon. This dangerous game, which has been banned by the Central Government as it is a China app, is going to enter India from Korea with the same features. A company called Crafton is preparing to launch it under the name 'Bottle Ground Mobile India'. This application has already entered into the Google Play Store and thousands of people have already pre-registered it.



However, everyone is worried when they learned that the banned game is getting launched again. MP Dharmapuri Arvind has warned that the youth, especially students, are at risk of becoming addicted to phones if PUB-G comes again. In a letter to the Center which was written on June 2, he said that he had received several complaints against the game, adding that the issues raised were serious and needed to be looked into by the government. Apart from such offensive games, the development of games based on Indian culture and history should be encouraged. In the letter, Arvind emphasized the need for Modi to organize hackathons for online games to reflect Indian morals and values.















It is learned that China App Pub-G was banned by the Central Government on September 2 last year. There have been cases of people addicted to the game on smartphones losing their mental balance and committing suicide if their parents warn them not to play the game. This led to a demand from parents for a nationwide ban on PUB-G. This game was also removed from the Play Store due to a border dispute with China. This made Pub-G gamers go shocked, but the parents got relieved.