Telangana: Nacharam couple died in an accident, daughter critical

Bhongir: A couple died in an accident on Sunday late at night. Their daughter was seriously injured when their car rammed into a parked truck near Gudur in Bibinagar mandal district.



The victims were identified as Prashanth, wife Shirisha, and daughter Saara are the residents of Nacharam in Hyderabad. They got seriously injured in the road mishap.

As per Bibinagar police, Prashanth was driving the car, he lost control over the wheels due to a tyre burst, and the car rammed into the stationary truck.

After knowing about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the couple and their daughter to Bhongir hospital for treatment. But, unfortunately, Prashanth and Shirisha died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Since Saara's condition was critical, she was shifted to another hospital in Hyderabad.