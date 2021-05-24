Telangana: Nalgonda DIG Ranganath Clarifies On E-Passes At Borders

Nalgonda DIG Ranganath said the people will be allowed to enter the state if they carry e-pass in this lockdown period at the inter-state border. If there is a pass issued by the Telangana government, Andhra Pradesh government or AP or Telangana police, people will be allowed. He also said that there are no restrictions on ambulances and would allow private vehicles travelling from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana only if they had letters and relevant documents from hospitals. During the lockdown exemption (from 6.00 am to 10.00 am) vehicles coming from other states will be allowed if they have this pass as a matter of duty. Those coming to Telangana from Andhra Pradesh are advised to follow the instructions of the police and not to come without this pass and get in trouble at the borders.

He said the pass would increase traffic congestion at the border with vehicles coming in without any permission. He said those who could not get the pass in case of an emergency would be allowed to use such vehicles from a humanitarian standpoint if they show proper evidence and come for emergency treatment.



DIG Ranganath has roamed on the roads and observed the implementation of lockdowns in various parts of Nalgonda town. He was outraged at the shops kept open in the colonies. Police officers were ordered to register a case out on those who are selling liquor in those areas.

