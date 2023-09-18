Telangana National Integration Day celebrated

RANGAREDDY: In a spirit of unity and patriotism, Telangana celebrated National Integration Day with fervour and pride.

The Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, led the celebrations by hoisting the national flag at the compound of the Ranga Reddy district integrated collector’s office. She received a salute from the police, underscoring the significance of national unity and integration.

Collector Harish, Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dayanand Gupta, Chairperson of the ZP Anita Reddy, Chairman of DCCB (District Cooperative Central Bank) Manohar Reddy, as well as Krishna Reddy, Additional Collectors, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and several other district officials, joined hands with the public representatives to commemorate this important day. National Integration Day holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian. It is a day when citizens come together to reaffirm their commitment to the unity, integrity, and diversity of India.