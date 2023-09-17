Live
- No decision in CPI-M politburo meeting on sending representative to INDIA coordination panel
- US woman loses all 4 limbs due to bacterial infection from fish
- BRS, BJP, MIM work in partnership, says Rahul Gandhi
- Swiss Ladies Open: Diksha enters into T-10 with a sizzling 66
- UAW strike against Detroit Three automakers enters third day
- I am here, does it not suffice, Adhir on Kharge's absence from flag hoisting at new Parliament building
- Asad targets top leaders wearing ‘white shirts’ visiting city during elections
- 'Yamraj' will be waiting for you: Adityanath warns those harassing women in UP
- Asad’s throwback to merger of Hyd State
- Tinder, Centre for Social Research launch dating safety guide for India
Just In
Telangana National Unity Day Celebrations
Government Whip, MLC M. Y. who unveiled the tricolor flag. Prabhakar Rao.
Mulugu District: Telangana National Unity Day celebrations were held in Mulugu District Collectorate office premises on Sunday.
Government Whip, MLC MYes. Prabhakar Rao was the chief guest and unfurled the tricolor flag. Received the police salute.
After that, the Chief of Government said, Dear brothers and sisters...
On the occasion of Telangana National Unity Day, my heartiest greetings to the freedom fighters, public representatives, intellectuals, activists of Telangana, students, journalists, and all the people of the district. 17th September 1948 has a special date in history. 76 years ago on this day, our Telangana became an integral part of India. Transition from monarchy to democracy. Recently, India's Independence Day was celebrated more grandly than any other state in the country.
The form of administration as it exists in India today was not there before. At the ti