Mulugu District: Telangana National Unity Day celebrations were held in Mulugu District Collectorate office premises on Sunday.

Government Whip, MLC MYes. Prabhakar Rao was the chief guest and unfurled the tricolor flag. Received the police salute.

After that, the Chief of Government said, Dear brothers and sisters...

On the occasion of Telangana National Unity Day, my heartiest greetings to the freedom fighters, public representatives, intellectuals, activists of Telangana, students, journalists, and all the people of the district. 17th September 1948 has a special date in history. 76 years ago on this day, our Telangana became an integral part of India. Transition from monarchy to democracy. Recently, India's Independence Day was celebrated more grandly than any other state in the country.

