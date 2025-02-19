Live
- People of Andhra Pradesh Rejected Jagan: Achchennaidu
- Mahesh Goud Slams BRS for Deceiving Unemployed Youth in KCR Nagar Meeting
- WTA bans 'fixated' man who targeted Emma Raducanu in Dubai
- NASA: 3.1% Chance of Asteroid Hitting Earth in 2032
- Baby John OTT Released on This OTT Platform
- CM Siddaramaiah has British mentality of divide and rule: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje
- Tejashwi slams Nitish govt over 'deteriorating' law and order
- Disparaging remarks on Maha Kumbh deliberate, planned: Sudhanshu Trivedi tears into INDIA bloc
- Champions Trophy: Pakistan elect to bowl first vs NZ in opener
- EAM Jaishankar to attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jo'burg
Just In
Telangana: New Ration Cards to Be Issued, First Batch of One Lakh Cards Set for Distribution
The Telangana Civil Supplies Department is set to begin issuing new ration cards, with a plan to distribute one lakh cards in the first batch.
The Civil Supplies Department is focusing on issuing new ration cards, with plans to distribute one lakh cards in the first batch.
Yesterday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy held a review meeting.
During the review, officials were instructed to begin issuing ration cards in districts where the election code is not in effect. Additionally, the government aims to distribute rice to ration cardholders by Ugadi and is working on procuring the necessary rice.
Department officials have already shown several card designs to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. It is reported that the new ration cards will be issued in the name of the housewife, and they will be the size of an ATM card.
The card will feature a QR code containing the beneficiary's address and ration shop number. It will also display the photos of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, and the government logo. However, there is still uncertainty about whether the card will feature a family photo or just the housewife’s photo.