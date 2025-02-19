Telangana: New Ration Cards to Be Issued, First Batch of One Lakh Cards Set for Distribution

The Civil Supplies Department is focusing on issuing new ration cards, with plans to distribute one lakh cards in the first batch.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy held a review meeting.

During the review, officials were instructed to begin issuing ration cards in districts where the election code is not in effect. Additionally, the government aims to distribute rice to ration cardholders by Ugadi and is working on procuring the necessary rice.

Department officials have already shown several card designs to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. It is reported that the new ration cards will be issued in the name of the housewife, and they will be the size of an ATM card.

The card will feature a QR code containing the beneficiary's address and ration shop number. It will also display the photos of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, and the government logo. However, there is still uncertainty about whether the card will feature a family photo or just the housewife’s photo.