Telangana new revenue act 2020: All you need to know

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has introduced the historical new revenue act 2020 in the Telangana monsoon assembly session. The CM expressed happiness on the introduction of the bill which is aimed to address all the land related disputes on a permanent basis.







Key points to be remembered in the new revenue act...



All the information about agricultural and non-agricultural lands will be made available on Dharani portal

The portal can be accessed from anywhere and by anyone

No official will have the rights to decide what should have to be done. All should act according to the new act.

The land mutation will be done soon after registration

Mutation power has been transferred to MRO from RDO

Sub Registrars are given powers to register only non agricultural lands

MROs have powers to register agricultural lands

Can download registration documents, passbook

Division of inherited land only on the joint agreement

Tahsildars shall issue passbooks for lands which do not have them

Criminal cases against tahsildars for violating rules

Government officials cannot be sued if they make changes in the land records

Agricultural loans to be issued on digital records

Passbooks should not be kept in banks for granting loans

VROs to be transferred to other positions on the equal scale

Powers of sub-registrar are transferred to tahsildars

All pending files, cases will be sent to tribunal court with the dismissal of the 1971 act.

Tribunal verdict to be finalised after the investigation

Jagir lands to be registered as government lands in the revenue records

Slot booking through government website for any kind of registration

Coordinates for survey number to prevent illegal land encroachment