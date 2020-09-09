Telangana new revenue act 2020: All you need to know
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has introduced the historical new revenue act 2020 in the Telangana monsoon assembly session. The CM expressed happiness on the introduction of the bill which is aimed to address all the land related disputes on a permanent basis.
Key points to be remembered in the new revenue act...
All the information about agricultural and non-agricultural lands will be made available on Dharani portal
The portal can be accessed from anywhere and by anyone
No official will have the rights to decide what should have to be done. All should act according to the new act.
The land mutation will be done soon after registration
Mutation power has been transferred to MRO from RDO
Sub Registrars are given powers to register only non agricultural lands
MROs have powers to register agricultural lands
Can download registration documents, passbook
Division of inherited land only on the joint agreement
Tahsildars shall issue passbooks for lands which do not have them
Criminal cases against tahsildars for violating rules
Government officials cannot be sued if they make changes in the land records
Agricultural loans to be issued on digital records
Passbooks should not be kept in banks for granting loans
VROs to be transferred to other positions on the equal scale
Powers of sub-registrar are transferred to tahsildars
All pending files, cases will be sent to tribunal court with the dismissal of the 1971 act.
Tribunal verdict to be finalised after the investigation
Jagir lands to be registered as government lands in the revenue records
Slot booking through government website for any kind of registration
Coordinates for survey number to prevent illegal land encroachment