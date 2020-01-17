Telangana: Nizamabad man duped of Rs 16 lakh by cyber fraudster

A man hailing from Nizamabad district in Telangana was allegedly duped by a cyber fraudster who extracted Rs 16 lakh from him.

Jangam Ashok, a native of Chepuru village of Nizamabad district had gone to Kuwait three years ago and working as labourer. Ashok received a message last month stating that he won Rs 40 lakh in a lottery. However, the conditions were to deposit Rs 16 lakh to claim the amount.

Believing it, Ashok deposited Rs 5 lakh in fraudster's account after speaking to him and later called up his wife to deposit the remaining Rs 11 lakh by selling gold ornaments and house. Ashok's family managed to get the money also taking debt from the villagers.

After transferring the money, the fraudster switched off his phone, said Ashok realizing that he has been cheated. Ashok's wife Muttamma also said that she had deposited 11 lakh each one lakh in 11 different accounts. The family spoke to media on Thursday and urged the government to take action against the online fraudsters. An investigation is underway.